Putin meets with Slovak Prime Minister for talks

Putin meets with Slovak Prime Minister for talks
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting in the Kremlin.Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during his visit, News.Az citing the TASS.

According to Putin’s press secretary, the meeting is being held one-on-one.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that Fico was expected to hold talks with Putin following Vladimir Zeleskyy's refusal to continue gas transit via Ukraine.

