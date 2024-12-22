Putin meets with Slovak Prime Minister for talks

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting in the Kremlin.Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during his visit, News.Az citing the TASS .

According to Putin’s press secretary, the meeting is being held one-on-one.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that Fico was expected to hold talks with Putin following Vladimir Zeleskyy's refusal to continue gas transit via Ukraine.

