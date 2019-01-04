Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in Syria on Friday, said the Kremlin.

The two leaders focused on the situation in Syria including the U.S.' announced intention to withdraw its troops from the country, said in a statement on the Kremlin's official website, according to Anadolu Agency.

"The need to completely defeat terrorism and to promptly advance towards a political settlement in the SAR [Syrian Arab Republic] was emphasized. In this respect, a mutual commitment to enhancing coordination via military and diplomatic channels was reaffirmed," it said.

Netanyahu also expressed condolences over the tragic New Year's Eve building collapse in Magnitogorsk which took the lives of 39 people, including six children.

News.Az

News.Az