Putin: No one is interested in resolving the situation in Karabakh more than Russia

All participants of the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement genuinely strive for regulation, but no one is interested in resolving the situation in Karabakh more than Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during a session of the Valdai Discussion Club, TASS reports.

"The Foreign Ministers of both countries (Azerbaijan and Armenia) visited us [Moscow] once again. They will meet in Washington on October 23. I hope very much that our US partners will act in unison with us, and will assist the settlement. Let’s hope for the better,” Putin said.

At the same time, Putin noted that "such a situation, in which a significant part of the territory of Azerbaijan has been lost, cannot continue forever''.

"Over the years, we [Russia] have proposed a variety of options for resolving this crisis in order to stabilize the situation," the Russian president added. "Believe me, it was an intense work of rapprochement. At some points, it seemed that a little more, one more step, and we will find a solution. Unfortunately, this did not happen and today we have a conflict in its worst form. And the tragedy is that people are dying."

