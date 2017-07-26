Putin ratifies agreement on single division of troops with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying the agreement on a single division of Russian and Armenian troops.

According to Oxu.Az that this has been posted on the official Internet portal of legal information.

"To ratify the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia on the joint grouping of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation Armed Forces, signed in Moscow on 30 November 2016", the document stated.

Earlier it was reported that the Federation Council had ratified the agreement on the grouping of troops with Armenia.

News.Az

