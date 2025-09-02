Putin: Russia never opposed Ukraine’s EU membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow has never objected to Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union, rejecting claims that Russia seeks to attack Europe.

Speaking with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during a meeting in Beijing, Putin argued that Western countries and NATO are attempting to dominate the entire post-Soviet space. He insisted that Russia’s only objective is to safeguard its own national interests, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Russian leader’s comments came as he attended talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

