Putin: Russian energy supplies to China reach record high

Supplies of energy resources from Russia to China have recently reached record high volumes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Supplies of Russian energy resources to the territory of China are reaching record high volumes. Specialists of our countries are working together on enhancement of technologies of feedstock production, processing and transportation, and increase of heir environmental safety," the head of state said in the address to participants, organizers and guests of the 6th Russian-China Energy Forum, posted on Kremlin’s website.Relations between Moscow and Beijing are dynamically developing in the wake of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, the Russian leader said. "Energy cooperation, which has lately become particularly rich and fruitful, is one of the most significant components of these relations," Putin stressed.

