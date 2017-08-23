Putin, Sargsyan discuss Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan in Sochi, Oxu.Az reports with reference to RIA Novosti.

"We intensively support the political dialogue. The cooperation on the economic, security and military issues is developing on the bilateral base. We are actively cooperating within the framework of international organizations as well as integration associations," Putin said.

He noted that during the meeting he plans to talk with Sargsyan on the whole complex of these topics.

During the meeting of the presidents, the Nagorno Karabakh problem, issues of cooperation within the framework of the CSTO and the EurAsEC were also discussed.

News.Az

