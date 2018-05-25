Putin says adheres to Constitution, no more than two presidential terms in row

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he adheres to the provisions of the Russian Constitution and will not run for a third presidential term in a row.

At a meeting with the chief executives and editors-in-chief of international news agencies, a female participant, asking her question, recalled Putin's words that he could leave the post of president at the end of his term, Sputnik reports.

"I have always strictly adhered to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. It is clearly stated in the Constitution: no more than two consecutive terms. Now I have a second term. As you remember, I was twice president before that, and then left the post of president, because the Constitution did not allow me to be elected for a third time, that's all. I intend to adhere to this rule in the future," Putin said in response.

The presidential election took place in Russia on March 18, with Vladimir Putin securing a landslide victory, winning 76.69 percent of the votes with the total turnout of 67.54 percent.

