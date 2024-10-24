Putin says Azerbaijan-Armenia delimitation is ‘right path’ towards peace

The border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the right path towards peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at the BRICS Outreach/Plus summit in Kazan, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media. “The fact that you were able to exchange views with the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during our work is already positive for our event,” Putin told Pashinyan.“Logistics is an important direction of cooperation in the region. What matters more is that you treat positively the partnership with Azerbaijan and other regional countries. I am pleased to note that the delimitation process has begun, and it is the right path towards peace,” the Russian president said.

News.Az