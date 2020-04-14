Putin says extraordinary measures required to halt spread of coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Extraordinary measures are required to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a video conference between members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"We really do need extraordinary measures to halt the spread of the infection," the president said.

Putin stressed that the pandemic had affected all spheres of life negatively nearly in the entire world. "The mobility of the population has gone down, the sale of goods and services has been compromised, the global financial and commodity markets are subject to volatility. This is very important to us," he noted, adding that the pressure on the healthcare system rises considerably.

