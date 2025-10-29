Putin says Russia successfully tested Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russia had successfully tested its Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedo, describing the trial as a “huge success.”

Speaking to soldiers wounded in the Ukraine war, Putin said the test, conducted on Tuesday, marked the first time the weapon had been launched with a propulsion system from a carrier submarine, along with the activation of its nuclear power unit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“For the first time, we managed not only to launch it with a launch engine from a carrier submarine, but also to launch the nuclear power unit on which this device passed a certain amount of time,” Putin said.

The Poseidon, described by both U.S. and Russian officials as a new category of retaliatory weapon, is capable of producing radioactive ocean swells that could render coastal cities uninhabitable. Putin added that the torpedo’s destructive power exceeds that of the Sarmat intercontinental missile.

