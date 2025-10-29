Ukraine hits 2 oil depots, destroys military equipment in Crimea - VIDEO

A photo purpotedly shows smoke rising from an oil facility in Simferopol, Russian-occupied Crimea, on Oct. 29, 2025. (The Supernova+ Telegram channel)

Ukraine launched overnight drone strikes on two oil depots in Crimea, destroying key military assets, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed.

The attacks targeted facilities in the villages of Hvardiiske and Komsomolske, setting off large fires and explosions visible across the area. According to the SBU source, the operation destroyed a Pantsir-S2 air-defense system worth around $20 million, along with two radar stations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Residents in Hvardiiske reported powerful blasts early Wednesday and saw thick black smoke rising from an oil depot belonging to ATAN, Crimea’s largest fuel network. The same site had previously been hit twice in October.

Russian occupation head Sergey Aksyonov said a drone strike in Simferopol ignited a fuel container but claimed there were no casualties.

Ukraine has intensified drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in recent months, aiming to disrupt Moscow’s military logistics. Similar attacks were also reported overnight at oil and chemical facilities in Stavropol Krai and Ulyanovsk Oblast.

According to Reuters, Russian oil product exports fell by over 17% in September as a result of repeated Ukrainian drone attacks.

News.Az