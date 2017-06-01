Putin signs changes on presidential election in Russia into law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed amendments to the country's law on presidential election, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The new law updates the provisions regarding electoral districts, electoral commissions, registration of the candidates, the rules of election campaigns and requirements for the election centers. In particular, the law cancels the five-year term for forming electoral districts and provides new grounds for specifying the borders of the electoral districts, including the possibility of reducing the number of voters per district to 1,500 people, Sputnik reports.

The law also sets up a mechanism for voting by voters' de-facto location on the basis of a written statement, which could be used instead of absentee or early voting. This, in its turn, changes the protocol forms of electoral commissions.

The amendments were approved by the State Duma on May 24 and by the Council of the Federation on Wednesday.

