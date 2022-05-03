Putin signs decree on retaliatory sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on "unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organisations", the Kremlin has said, News.az reports citing BBC.

The decree means Russia will forbid the export of products and raw materials to sanctioned people and entities, Reuters reports.

It will also permit Russian entities to not fulfil their contractual obligations towards the people and companies hit by sanctions, the news agency adds.

