Yandex metrika counter

Putin signs decree on retaliatory sanctions

  • World
  • Share
Putin signs decree on retaliatory sanctions

Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on "unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organisations", the Kremlin has said, News.az reports citing BBC.

The decree means Russia will forbid the export of products and raw materials to sanctioned people and entities, Reuters reports.

It will also permit Russian entities to not fulfil their contractual obligations towards the people and companies hit by sanctions, the news agency adds.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      