Putin to skip Munich Security Conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not intend to take part in the Munich Security Conference in 2017, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual major global forum, devoted to discussion of security issues, which brings together hundreds of senior decision-makers from all over the world, state leaders, ministers, NGO, industry, media and academia representatives.

It will take place in Munich on February 17-19, 2017, Sputnik recalls.

