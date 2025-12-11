Putin unveils targeted family tax support for 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Vladimir Putin announced at an economic meeting that Russian families will receive a financial boost starting in 2026 through a new “family tax payment,” which will not replace other existing forms of state support.

“The family payment is being introduced in addition to existing support mechanisms. Families will also retain their right to receive other payments and benefits,” Putin emphasized, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The president expects the measure to be highly popular among Russians, describing it as a step toward making the system “even more targeted, effective, and fair.”

To ensure the funds reach the intended recipients, Putin instructed officials to remove any barriers to access. He stressed that the application process must be “as simple and unburdensome as possible.”

Experts explain that the innovation centers on a “tax cashback” mechanism for working parents. Families with two or more children will benefit from a recalculation of their personal income tax (PIT) at a preferential rate: instead of the standard 13%, the rate will be reduced to 6%, with the remaining 7% refunded in cash.

The support targets families whose per capita income does not exceed 1.5 times the regional subsistence minimum. Both parents are eligible for the refund provided they have no outstanding child support payments.

The application campaign will start this summer, from June 1 to October 1, 2026, for reimbursement of taxes paid during 2025.

News.Az