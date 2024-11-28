Putin vows retaliation for strikes on Russian territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that strikes on Russian territory, including those involving Western weapons, would not go unanswered.

Putin made the remarks at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Astana on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing TASS. "The strikes from our side were in response to the ongoing attacks on Russian territory with US ATACMS missiles. As I have repeatedly said, we will always respond," he emphasized.Putin also stated that in the event of a massive use of Oreshnik missiles, the strike will be comparable to the use of nuclear arms."In the opinion of military and technical experts, in the event of a massive, group strike of these missiles, that is, several missiles at once, in a cluster, their single strike will be comparable to the use of nuclear weapons. Even though, certainly, Oreshnik is not a weapon of mass destruction," the Russian leader said.

