Qarabag face Athletic Bilbao in Champions League clash tonight

The match is set to kick off at 8:45 p.m. Baku time (GMT+4) at the iconic San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, News.Az reports.

Under the guidance of head coach Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabag currently sit 10th in the overall standings with six points, while the Basque side remain without a point, ranking 35th after losing their first two matches.

Croatian referee Igor Pajač has been appointed to officiate the game.

Qarabag have made an impressive start to their European campaign, opening with a 3–2 away victory over Portuguese giants Benfica, followed by a 2–0 home win against Danish side Copenhagen in the second round.