Qarabag FC responds sharply to Sabah newspaper

The director of Qarabag football club, Amrakh Celikel reacted sharply to the mocking blog in the Turkish Sabah newspaper.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to Qafqazinfo that, according to him, the biggest misery is not to support the achievements of Azerbaijan and Karabakh:

"If you had an idea of ​​morality, you would not put yourself in a ridiculous position by such a low-grade article. You can get rid of this stigma if you deliver the truth about Karabakh to Europe and the world. Written with a pure heart and clean hands, the name "Karabakh" is holy for us. May Allah save those who raised those letters up."

