Qarabağ FK hold pre-match training ahead of Champions League clash with Napoli - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s football powerhouse FK Qarabağ held pre-match training at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples ahead of their Matchday 5 UEFA Champions League clash against Italian champions Napoli.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 00:00 Baku time, with renowned Polish FIFA referee Szymon Marciniak appointed to officiate the encounter, News.Az reports.

Qarabağ currently sit 15th in the league stage standings with 7 points, while Napoli are 24th with 4 points.

The Azerbaijani champions have impressed this season, securing victories over Portugal’s Benfica (3:2) and Denmark’s Copenhagen (2:0). They suffered a 1:3 defeat against Spain’s Atletico Madrid but managed a thrilling 2:2 home draw against English giants Chelsea.

Riding on this momentum, Qarabağ FK aim to continue their historic UEFA Champions League campaign against a formidable Napoli side.

News.Az