Qarabağ hold Napoli to a goalless first half in Champions League clash

The first half of the Champions League match between Qarabağ FK and Napoli has ended 0–0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, News.Az reports.

Despite heavy pressure from the home side, Qarabağ’s disciplined defensive structure kept the Italians from finding the breakthrough.

Gurban Gurbanov’s team showed strong organization at the back, blocking several attempts and limiting Napoli’s space in the final third. Qarabağ also created a few promising counterattacks but could not convert them into clear scoring chances.

Napoli dominated possession and pushed hard in the closing minutes of the half, but Qarabağ’s goalkeeper and back line stood firm. The match heads into the second half with everything still open in this tense Champions League showdown.

News.Az