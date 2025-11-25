Qarabağ lose 0-2 to Napoli in an away match of the UEFA Champions League

Qarabağ faced Italy’s Napoli in an away match of the UEFA Champions League group stage and suffered a 0-2 defeat, News.Az reports.

From the opening minutes in Naples, the home side controlled possession, while Qarabağ maintained a disciplined defensive setup. The Aghdam club created several counter-attacking opportunities but failed to convert their chances.

In the second half, Napoli increased the pressure and managed to break the deadlock, taking a 1-0 lead. Closer to the final whistle, the Italian side scored their second goal, securing the victory.

With this result, Qarabağ continue their fight for the next stage, although the group situation has become more challenging. The Aghdam club will look to earn crucial points in their upcoming home match.

News.Az