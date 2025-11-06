Qarabağ midfielder Kady Borges out for up to 10 weeks after injury
Photo: FK Qarabağ
Qarabağ FK midfielder Kady Borges will be sidelined for 8 to 10 weeks following an injury sustained during Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Chelsea.
The club confirmed that medical examinations revealed a fracture in Borges’ left fibula, with doctors estimating a recovery period of approximately 8 to 10 weeks, News.Az reports.
The injury occurred in a dramatic 2-2 draw between Azerbaijani side Qarabağ FK and Premier League giants Chelsea in Baku.
Qarabağ will face Napoli in their next group stage fixture on November 26 in Italy.