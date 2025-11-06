Qarabağ midfielder Kady Borges out for up to 10 weeks after injury

Qarabağ midfielder Kady Borges out for up to 10 weeks after injury

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qarabağ FK midfielder Kady Borges will be sidelined for 8 to 10 weeks following an injury sustained during Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Chelsea.

Qarabağ FK midfielder Kady Borges will be sidelined for 8 to 10 weeks after sustaining an injury during Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Chelsea.

The club confirmed that medical examinations revealed a fracture in Borges’ left fibula, with doctors estimating a recovery period of approximately 8 to 10 weeks, News.Az reports.

The injury occurred in a dramatic 2-2 draw between Azerbaijani side Qarabağ FK and Premier League giants Chelsea in Baku.

Qarabağ will face Napoli in their next group stage fixture on November 26 in Italy.

News.Az