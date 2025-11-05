UEFA Champions League: Qarabağ and Chelsea draw 2–2

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UEFA Champions League group stage match between Qarabağ and Chelsea ended in a 2–2 draw, News.Az reports.

The game, held at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, was marked by an intense and exciting battle between the two sides.

Qarabağ took the lead in the first half, going into the break with a 2–1 advantage. However, Chelsea increased their attacking pressure in the second half and managed to level the score. Both teams fought hard until the final whistle, but the match concluded in a draw.

With this result, both sides earned one point in the group standings.

News.Az