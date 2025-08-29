Qarabag to battle Europe’s best at UEFA Champions League

The draw for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League was held on Thursday in Monaco, France.

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag now knows the formidable lineup of opponents it will face on the European stage, News.Az reports.

Representing the city of Aghdam, FC Qarabag has been placed in a challenging group featuring some of Europe’s most elite clubs. During the league phase, Qarabag will face:

Chelsea (England) - Home match

Liverpool (England) - Away match

Benfica (Portugal) - Away match

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) - Home match

Ajax (Netherlands) - Home match

Napoli (Italy) - Away match

Atletico Madrid (Spain) - Away match

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Home match

The team will play a total of eight matches - four at home and four away - in this newly formatted Champions League league stage.

The first round of matches will be held between September 16 and 18, 2025. Successful teams will advance to the play-off stage beginning February 17-18, 2026, with the prestigious final scheduled for May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

Qarabag FC will aim to make history by advancing past this demanding lineup and proving themselves among Europe's best.