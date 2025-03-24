Qatar and Uzbekistan discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Qatari-Uzbek Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Shura Council held a virtual meeting on Monday with its counterpart in the Uzbek Senate.

The meeting was chaired on the Qatari side by Chairman of Qatari-Uzbek Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Shura Council HE Eng. Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, and on the Uzbek side by head of the Uzbek-Qatari Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Senate HE Abdulhakim Eshmuratov, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The meeting focused on discussing existing parliamentary relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan and ways to strengthen and enhance them to serve the interests of the two countries and peoples.

News.Az