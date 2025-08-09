Qatar: Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement will boost security and stability in the South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar has welcomed the announcement of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, brokered by the United States, according to a post by the Qatari Foreign Ministry on X, News.Az reports.

The Foreign Ministry expressed Qatar's hope that this agreement will lay the foundation for a new phase of cooperation between the two countries, based on the principles of good neighborliness, in a manner that meets the aspirations of both peoples for peace, development and prosperity, and enhances security and stability in the Caucasus region.

The ministry also expressed full appreciation for the efforts of the United States in reaching this agreement, and reaffirmed its firm support for all endeavors aimed at de-escalation, resolving disputes through diplomatic channels, and strengthening the foundations of peace, development, and prosperity at both the regional and international levels.

