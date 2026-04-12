- News
- Maritime Navigation
Tag:
Maritime Navigation
-
Iran will never relinquish control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian lawmaker has said, describing the vital waterway as an inseparable part of the Islamic Republic’s national sovereignty that will remain under full Iranian authority.20 Apr 2026-09:28
-
-
Iran has strongly rejected a UAE-backed proposal adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to establish a so-called “safe maritime corridor” in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as legally unfounded and politically motivated.15 Apr 2026-12:56
-
-
-