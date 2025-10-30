Qatar is ready to mediate between US and Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar could act as a mediator in resolving the crisis between the United States and Venezuela if Washington is interested, but has not yet taken any concrete steps in this direction, said the head of the government and Foreign Minister of the Arab state, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, News.Az reports citing Aljazeera.

"As for our efforts on Venezuela, we began [them] during the [former US Prime Minister Joe] Biden administration, when the two governments began interacting. This interaction led to the release of several American citizens who returned home. Now, with the arrival of [US President Donald] Trump, we have resumed contacts with them. If the US is still interested in this, we are ready to act as a mediator and help organize [the negotiation process]. However, at the moment, nothing concrete or significant is happening," he said in New York, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations.

News.Az