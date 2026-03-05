Qatar jets intercept Iranian bombers near key US base: CNN

According to two sources briefed on the operation, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Monday morning dispatched two Soviet-era Su-24 tactical bombers toward al-Udeid Air Base, which typically hosts around 10,000 US service members, as well as Ras Laffan, a major natural gas processing facility that plays a central role in Qatar’s economy, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

One of the sources said the Iranian aircraft were “two minutes” away from their intended targets.

A second source told CNN that the jets were visually identified and photographed and were “carrying bombs and guided munitions.”

The Qatari air force reportedly issued a radio warning to the approaching aircraft but received no response. According to the second source, the Iranian bombers had descended to an altitude of about 80 feet in an apparent attempt to evade radar detection.

Due to “time constraints” and “based on the available evidence,” the aircraft were “classified as hostile,” the second source added. Qatar then dispatched its warplanes, and a Qatari F-15 fighter jet engaged the Iranian jets in “aerial combat” before downing them, the second source added.

The Iranian planes crashed into Qatar’s territorial waters. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a briefing Tuesday that a search is underway for the crews.