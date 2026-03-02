US F-15 fighter jet downed over Kuwait - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A US F-15 fighter jet has crashed in Kuwait, according to preliminary reports.

The pilot managed to eject safely before the aircraft went down, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

A video shared on X appears to show the fighter jet erupting into flames before plummeting to the ground.

The footage rapidly circulated on social media, while official details about the incident remained scarce.

The F-15 Eagle is a twin-engine, all-weather tactical fighter jet designed for U.S. Air Force air superiority. Introduced in 1976, it holds an undefeated 104-0 air-to-air combat record as of 2026.

Built by McDonnell Douglas, now part of Boeing, the aircraft is known for its speed of up to Mach 2.5, long range and heavy payload capacity. The platform later evolved into multirole variants including the F-15E Strike Eagle and the newest F-15EX Eagle II.

