Qatar says Gaza peace talks underway amid challenging conditions

This picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on Dec. 3, 2023, shows smoke billowing over the Palestinian enclave during Israeli bombardment. Photo: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

Negotiations aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas, facilitated by Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, are ongoing at the technical level, though under challenging circumstances, according to Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, an advisor to the Qatari Prime Minister and spokesperson for Qatar's Foreign Ministry.

"Delegations are constantly meeting at the technical level, whether in Doha or Cairo. Right now, I cannot confirm that these delegations are in Doha, but they are meeting regularly. This applies to both the US delegation and the Israeli occupier," al-Ansari said, News.az reports, citing foreign media. At the same time, he noted that "the conditions in the negotiating room are difficult.""As for expectations, we cannot set a specific timeframe. An agreement will be reached when it is reached," he stressed.

News.Az