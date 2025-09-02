Qatar says Israel has yet to respond to Gaza ceasefire proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has reported that Israel has not responded to the latest ceasefire proposal for Gaza, which Hamas has already accepted. Majed al-Ansari, the ministry’s spokesman, urged the Netanyahu government to engage in negotiations to end the conflict.

“There has been no Israeli response yet,” al-Ansari said, noting ongoing contacts with mediators and the United States, but added that “so far there has been no progress on the framework,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera

He warned that Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza “poses a threat to everyone,” including Israeli captives, and called for a “unified international position” to halt the violence. “There is no point in waiting for the peace process while no Israeli party wants this process,” he added.

News.Az