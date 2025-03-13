Qatar to deliver gas to Syria via Jordan as US relaxes sanctions

Qatar is preparing to supply gas to Syria through Jordan as part of efforts to strengthen the country's struggling energy sector, according to The New Arab's affiliate, Syria TV, reported on Thursday.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani ordered the launch of a humanitarian initiative aimed at providing supplies of natural gas through Jordanian territory to support the provision of electricity in Syria, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The initiative aims at addressing the severe shortage in electricity production in Syria and improve the performance of the country’s infrastructure, following over 13 years of a destructive civil war.

Electricity generation will begin with a capacity of 400 megawatts, which will be gradually increased according to the needs of the network, sources told Syria TV.

This initiative is being implemented through the Qatar Fund for Development, which is providing this support as a contribution to "alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people and improving living conditions."

At the end of February, the Syrian ministry of electricity announced an investment opportunity to establish and operate a photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 100 megawatts in the Damascus countryside.

This will be according to the BOO (Build, Own, Operate) system, which allows investors to finance, build, and operate the plant.

The ministry said that this opportunity is directed at investors with expertise in this field and that proposals will be accepted for 50 days from the date of the announcement.

In mid-February, the Syrian Minister of Electricity Omar Shukrouk announced the expected timeline for the complete elimination of power rationing hours in Syria, depending on the challenges related to generation and securing resources.

Shukrouk said electricity supplies in Syria are "in very poor condition", blaming this on the theft of networks and damage inflicted on infrastructure due to the war, which led to the collapse of the sector.

Syria has been subjected to crippling economic sanctions under the US's Caesar Act.

Passed unanimously by Congress in 2020, the US legislation imposed strict measures against any entity doing business with Syria, targeting financial transactions, energy agreements, and reconstruction projects in an effort to block foreign support for Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Now, with Assad no longer in power and opposition forces in control of Syria, Washington’s approach seems to be evolving.

The approval of this gas deal indicates a willingness by the US to ease some restrictions on the country in order to back the new authorities and assist in stabilising Syria’s economy - particularly in humanitarian sectors like energy and infrastructure.

Qatar has also delivered its first gasoline shipment of 2025 to Lebanon, sending 6,100 tonnes of fuel to the Port of Tripoli, according to a press release by the Qatar Fund.

The shipment is aimed at bolstering the operational capabilities of the Lebanese Army and strengthening the country's security infrastructure, the press release states.

This delivery follows Qatar's continued commitment to Lebanon, building on last year's contribution of 19,500 tonnes of fuel. The ongoing support highlights Qatar's strategic role in Lebanon’s stability amid challenging circumstances, with Israel's continued occupation of parts of the south of the country.

News.Az