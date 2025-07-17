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Syria Ceasefire
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Netanyahu declares Israel has achieved historic successes against Iran’s nuclear and missile threats.12 Apr 2026-08:25
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Qatar has praised the newly announced ceasefire in Syria, highlighting the role of United States mediation as key to stabilising both the country and the wider region.20 Jan 2026-15:30
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Syria's defence ministry announced a ceasefire in Aleppo on Friday after days of deadly clashes between the army and Kurdish fighters forced thousands of civilians to flee.09 Jan 2026-09:01
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Armed Bedouin factions in southern Syria announced Sunday they have withdrawn from the Druze-majority city of Sweida following a week of violent clashes and a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Humanitarian aid convoys have begun entering the city, which has been left devastated by sectarian fighting, power outages, and severe shortages.21 Jul 2025-10:31
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Armed clashes between Bedouin tribal fighters and local armed groups raged on Saturday in Syria's Suwayda province, despite the ongoing efforts of internal security forces to implement a nationwide ceasefire.19 Jul 2025-19:14
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Syrian government forces largely withdrew from the southern province of Sweida today, following several days of clashes with militias linked to the Druze minority.17 Jul 2025-19:45
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