Yandex metrika counter

QatarEnergy to halt downstream production

  • Economics
  • Share
QatarEnergy to halt downstream production
Source: Getty Images

QatarEnergy has announced that, following its decision to suspend production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and related products, it will also halt the output of several downstream products in the country.

The suspension affects the production of urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum, and other associated products, the company said on X, News.Az reports. 

QatarEnergy stated that it values its relationships with all stakeholders and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      