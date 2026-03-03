QatarEnergy to halt downstream production

The suspension affects the production of urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum, and other associated products, the company said on X, News.Az reports.
QatarEnergy stated that it values its relationships with all stakeholders and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
