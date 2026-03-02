QatarEnergy suspends LNG output after drone strikes

QatarEnergy has suspended production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and related products following Iranian drone strikes on energy facilities in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Earlier, Qatar’s Defense Ministry confirmed that two drones hit sites in the industrial cities of Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.

No casualties were reported as a result of the attacks.

QatarEnergy, one of the world’s leading natural gas producers, said operations were halted in response to the strikes.