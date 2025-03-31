Qatargate scandal: Police probing Netanyahu, two top aides arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to be questioned by Israel Police after two Netanyahu aides were arrested as part of the "Qatargate" scandal earlier on Monday, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

The investigation is under gag order until April 10, but numerous Israeli media outlets reported that the two suspects were Eli Feldstein and Yonatan Urich, former and current members, respectively, of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s media team.

At least two outlets also reported that Netanyahu himself would be summoned for questioning. The report was not independently corroborated. The prime minister's testimony in his criminal trial ended early on Monday, reportedly because he had been required for questioning immediately.

Urich and Feldstein were already detained and questioned 12 days ago. Now, they have been arrested and are expected to be questioned under a warning, according to KAN News.

News.Az