Qatari official accents on targeting Muslims via disinformation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The flow of disinformation targeting Muslim communities is intensifying in many developed countries, said Iman Al-Kaabi, Director of the Qatar Media Center, at the international conference titled "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Today, in the digital era and rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), public perception and sentiment are increasingly shaped in the digital space. These systems often lack objectivity, and digital platforms have become central to our daily lives. Their scale and influence continue to grow,” she noted.

Al-Kaabi pointed out that social media is the bread and butter for spreading biased and stereotypical narratives, serving up a mixed bag of opinions that can lead users down the garden path.

“AI and digital technologies are advancing rapidly, and against this backdrop, disinformation about Muslim communities and other groups is on the rise across many developed nations,” said the official.

She also emphasized that AI can be used in ways that harm people, as the datasets it is trained on often require correction.

“However, those who control these systems are not interested in changing the situation,” she added.

News.Az