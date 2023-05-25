Qatar’s Al Jaber Twin Towers illuminated with colors of Azerbaijani flag (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the celebration of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day on May 28, the Al Jaber Twin Towers, an iconic building located in the center of Doha, have been illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, News.Az reports.

The words "Happy Independence Day" are projected on the building.

The projection also depicts a Kharibulbul flower, which has become one of the symbols of the liberation of Karabakh from the Armenian occupation.

News.Az