Qatar’s iconic building lit up with colors of Azerbaijani flag

On the occasion of the celebration of the Republic Day in Azerbaijan on May 28, the facade of the Sheraton hotel, one of the most famous and unique buildings in Doha, the capital of Qatar, was lit up with the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan.

The illumination of the Sheraton hotel in blue, red and green colors of the Azerbaijani flag was highly appreciated by the Azerbaijanis residing in Doha, as well as aroused great interest among the city residents and tourists.

