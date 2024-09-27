Quadrilateral ministerial meeting on Afghanistan held in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan on the issue of Afghanistan was held in New York, hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran, N ews.Az reports citing IRNA .

The meeting was held in the presence of the foreign ministers of Iran, China and Russia, Abbas Araghchi, Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov as well as Minister of Defense of Pakistan Khawaja Asif.It focused on coordinating efforts to interact with Afghan authorities in order to promote peace and stability in this country.Earlier on September 18, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani had criticized the international community for its failure to support Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Iran, which he said are bearing the burnt of the ongoing challenges in Afghanistan that have led to mass migration from the country.We take note of the Secretary-General's recent report (S/2024/644) which underscores the severe economic and humanitarian challenges, with 23.7 million people still in need of assistance, he added.As of 30 August, the Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2024 has secured only 24.9% of the required $3.06 billion, leaving millions, especially women and children, deeply impacted, he noted.This situation remains a serious concern for neighboring countries directly affected by the humanitarian crisis, he stressed.Since the US is irresponsible withdrawal in August 2021, mass migration from Afghanistan has placed a heavy burden on our country, already strained by unlawful unilateral sanctions, Iravani stated.

News.Az