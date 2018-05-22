Queen Elizabeth II congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my warmest greetings on the celebration of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the good fortune and happiness of the people of Azerbaijan in the coming year," Queen Elizabeth II said in her message.

News.Az

