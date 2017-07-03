Quentin Tarantino, 54, engaged to Israeli singer Daniella Pick, 33

+ ↺ − 16 px

Quentin Tarantino is celebrating his engagement to Israeli singer Daniella Pick.

It will be a first marriage for the Oscar-winning film producer director, 54.

Tarantino's official Facebook page shared links to various articles in the Israeli media confirming the news, Daily Mail reports.

Daniella, 33, was quoted by Israeli entertainment news outlet Pnai Plus as saying: 'It's true. We are very happy and excited.'

According to Israeli news site Walla!, Tarantino popped the question in Los Angeles on Friday night, presenting his bride to be with a sparkling engagement ring.

Daniella is the daughter of veteran Israeli musician Svika Pick, who told reporters at Ynetnews: 'Yes, there is joy in our family.

'They got engaged yesterday. We have wished them mazel tov.'

Tarantino first met Daniella when he was in Israel to promote Inglourious Basterds in 2009.

News.Az

News.Az