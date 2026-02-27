Trump says he wants to lift sanctions against Russia in Ukraine deal

The United States wants sanctions against Russia lifted if the conflict in Ukraine is resolved, said U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I would very much like to see sanctions gradually lifted," the American leader said, commenting on a request to clarify whether he seeks to lift restrictions against Moscow and expand trade and economic ties between Russia and the United States, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Trump also assured that he is working to resolve the conflict in Ukraine as quickly as possible. "And I would like to see it resolved quickly," he said, referring to the Ukrainian crisis.

"I would like to see this war end. I spoke with [Russian] President Vladimir Putin. I would like to see this war end," the head of the Washington administration said, without specifying whether he was referring to any new high-level contact.

News.Az