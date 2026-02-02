Rafah crossing reopens after 18 months closure

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has officially reopened, marking a significant development after more than 18 months of closure.

Initial movements began on Monday, with about 50 people expected to leave Gaza and another 50 set to return. Egyptian media reported that the first group of Palestinians had already arrived at the crossing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Palestinian side of the crossing started limited trial operations on Sunday after remaining closed for over a year due to restrictions linked to the Gaza conflict.

According to Israeli media reports, around 50 Palestinians are expected to enter Gaza, while approximately 150 patients and their companions are expected to leave the enclave to receive medical treatment in Egypt. Health officials in Gaza estimate that roughly 22,000 patients are currently waiting for full reopening of the crossing.

The Rafah crossing is a key route for humanitarian movement between Gaza and Egypt and is especially important for medical evacuations, aid delivery and civilian travel.

Israel has controlled the Palestinian side of the crossing since May 2024, during its military campaign in Gaza that began in October 2023.

Officials have not yet announced whether the crossing will operate at full capacity or remain limited in the coming weeks.

Analysts say the reopening could ease humanitarian pressure, though access levels and security conditions are expected to determine how many people can cross daily.

