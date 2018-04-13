Rally kicks off in Yerevan’s Liberty Square

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Civil Contract Party's rally against nomination of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister has kicked off in Yerevan’s Liberty Square.

Members of the party administration headed by Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan have walked over 214 km for two weeks and reached Yerevan on Friday, news.am reports.

Civil Contract Party members headed by Nikol Pashinyan have been rallying throughout Armenia since March 31. The march ended by a rally in Liberty Square.

Earlier they declared an intention to surround the parliament building as well as the houses of MPs on April 17 to prevent them from voting on the candidacy of Serzh Sargsyan who was nominated by the ruling party for the post of a PM.

News.Az

News.Az