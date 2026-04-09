Secret 7″ auction features Lennon and Glass Animals for War Child

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John Lennon, The Last Dinner Party, and Glass Animals are headlining the 10th edition of the Secret 7" auction to support children in conflict zones. The initiative will see 700 unique vinyl records auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the charity War Child for protection, education, and mental health services.

The project features seven iconic tracks, each pressed 100 times on 7-inch vinyl, News.Az reports, citing NME.

In a signature twist, every sleeve is a one-of-a-kind creation by a different artist, but the identity of the designer remains a secret until the record is purchased.

The 2026 lineup includes tracks from Bastille, Gabrielle, The Maccabees, and Skin. A highlight of the collection is an unreleased demo by The Last Dinner Party titled "Let’s Do It Again!"—a track described by producer James Ford as a "glammy, camp" gem. Artists and fans have until June 1 to submit sleeve designs before the exhibition and auction begin later this year.

News.Az