+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 22, Azerbaijan’s press will celebrate its 150th anniversary. On this day, the country will honor media professionals and commemorate those who laid the foundations and played a vital role in the development of modern Azerbaijani journalism. Among the latter, one name stands out prominently – Rashbil Khagayevich Zakharyaev, a journalist and one of the most well-known natives of Krasnaya Sloboda.

Krasnaya (Jewish) Sloboda is the world’s only Jewish settlement outside of Israel. The village is located in Azerbaijan’s Guba district. Many of its residents have brought fame to their homeland – Rashbil Zakharyaev among them.

The future renowned journalist was born on July 20, 1939 – nearly on the very day Azerbaijan celebrates its press holiday, making this date all the more significant for the Zakharyaev family.

From a young age, he demonstrated a profound interest in literature and journalism, which led him first to the creative lecture circle of the Journalism Faculty at Moscow State University and later to the correspondence department of the Journalism Faculty at Azerbaijan State University. He graduated successfully, becoming the first certified journalist from his native community.

From 1966 to 1978, Rashbil worked as a regional correspondent for the district newspaper Shafag. His notes and reports were regularly published in major republican newspapers such as Bakinskiy Rabochiy and Sovet Kyandi, as well as in all-Union newspapers including Rural Life and Horticulture.

As a journalist, Zakharyaev deeply explored agricultural topics. His contributions to agricultural reporting were highly valued by his peers. Under his leadership, the agro-industrial section significantly broadened its content, providing tangible support to the district’s economy and cultural development.

In addition to journalism, Zakharyaev also wrote poems and short stories, although he rarely published them. Admirers of his talent often remarked that his poetry was rich in vivid color and genuine lyricism. One of his dreams was to publish and translate the works of Sholem Aleichem—particularly Tevye the Dairyman—into Azerbaijani. That dream was fulfilled in honor of his 70th birthday: Sholem Aleichem’s works were translated into Azerbaijani in his memory.

Zakharyaev was widely respected by his colleagues as a journalist with a sharp pen, creative intuition, and impeccable objectivity. He was awarded an Honorary Diploma from the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan for his professionalism and contribution to the development of the press in the Guba region. Even today, his articles are considered outstanding examples of journalistic excellence.

The Guba intelligentsia and the Shafag editorial team held his human qualities in high regard: friendliness, tolerance, and selflessness. He always patiently guided and inspired young talents.

Rashbil Zakharyaev lived a short life—only 38 years. He passed away on May 16, 1978. Yet in that short time, he left behind a legacy that still serves as a benchmark of professionalism. His memory lives on: in 2024, to mark the 85th anniversary of his birth, commemorative events and exhibitions were held in Moscow and Krasnaya Sloboda. A documentary film was made about his life and work, and two books—Memories of a Journalist and The Journalist’s Path—have been published. In Krasnaya Sloboda, a street now bears his name.

Beyond his creative legacy, Rashbil Zakharyaev left behind a large and loving family. He raised nine children, was a devoted father, and dreamed of raising them to be honorable and decent people—just as he himself had been raised.

His father, Khagay Zakharyaev, a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, raised Rashbil by example—teaching him courage and the value of honest labor. He always said: “Bread and salt earned with your own hands are more valuable than any fashionable meal.” Rashbil carried this principle throughout his life.

He hoped his children would grow up to be worthy members of society and bearers of the values of the Jewish people.

One of his sons, German Zakharyaev, has continued his father’s work as President of the STMEGI Foundation and a media entrepreneur. He is a prominent public figure, philanthropist, and businessman, well known in Russia and far beyond. A special focus of his work has been the preservation and strengthening of Jewish identity. As the global leader of the Mountain Jews, German Zakharyaev has played a key role in uniting Jewish communities, supporting educational and cultural initiatives, restoring synagogues, and publishing religious and academic literature. His contributions to cultural and interfaith dialogue have also been substantial. In July of last year, an exhibition was organized in Krasnaya Sloboda in memory of journalist Rashbil Zakharyaev. During the event, German Zakharyaev presented his book on multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, highlighting the Jewish community and its contributions to the country’s development. It was also German Zakharyaev who fulfilled his father's dream—supporting the Azerbaijani translation of Sholem Aleichem’s Tevye the Dairyman.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition in Krasnaya Sloboda, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek remarked that the exhibition clearly demonstrates how the fruits of a tree reflect the nature of the tree itself.

He noted that although Rashbil Zakharyaev never had the chance to visit Israel—having passed away at the young age of 38—he often referenced and praised the Jewish state in his poetry. Today, his children have brought his vision to life: they maintain close ties with many Israelis, frequently visit Israel, and actively engage in its society.

Rashbil Zakharyaev left a lasting mark on the history of his homeland. He was not just a journalist—he was a bridge between the village and the wider world, between the past and the future. His pen opened readers’ eyes to real human stories, and his poetry touched hearts. The memory of him continues to inspire, reminding us of the enduring power of words to enrich and transform lives.

News.Az