Rashford rejects Saudi offers as Man Utd eye Victor Osimhen in swap deal

Marcus Rashford is at the heart of an eye-catching swap deal involving Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The £60million-rated Manchester United forward has snubbed three offers from Saudi Arabia — worth up to £675,000 a week — because he wants to win back his England place, News.az reports, citing The Sun.

A move to another European club would give Rashford a platform to do that with Napoli’s former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte looking at a deal for the disillusioned star.Under-fire United manager Ruben Amorim is desperate to strengthen this month and Conte’s interest in Rashford, 27, has opened the door to signing Osimhen.The Nigerian — who has a £62m release clause — is on loan at Galatasaray but United could land the 26-year-old this month.He has scored 65 goals in 108 Serie A matches for Napoli since joining from Lille in 2020.Amorim would love to work with Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres again but agreed he would not sign players from his former club until the summer at the earliest.The Portuguese is short of goalscorers and dropped Rashford over his “standards” for the 2-1 Premier League derby win at Manchester City on December 15.He has not played under Amorim for five games — despite three straight league losses leaving United 14th and facing a relegation battle.Rashford has been offered the chance to become the best-paid English player in history by clubs in Saudi Arabia more than doubling his £315,000 weekly pay packet to £675k.That £35m-a-year offer is almost 70 per cent more than the £400,000 a week that England skipper Harry Kane, 31, earns at Bayern Munich.Three Saudi clubs have made offers.Catching the eye of the new England boss Thomas Tuchel is a priority for the 60-cap forward, who has not played international football since March.Despite saying in December he is ready for “a new challenge”, it is understood he has not ruled out staying at Old Trafford where he is under contract until 2028.The club could do with a big windfall for homegrown Rashford as they look to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules and give Amorim funds to reshape the squad.United held interest in Osimhen last summer, while moves to Chelsea and Saudi fell through.

